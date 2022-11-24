This is the cheapest new Apple Watch you can buy today

It's Black Friday (opens in new tab) tomorrow but the best deals are already alive and kicking. If you're after a new Apple Watch and don't really care about getting the latest model, then you should pounce on this Apple Watch SE deal at Curry's, because it might just be the ultimate deal for you. 

Apple Watch SE (1st generation) for £209 at Currys (save £40) (opens in new tab)

Unfortunately, Apple doesn't usually take too much off of their wearables but that doesn't mean you can save some decent cash on one of their budget-friendly smartwatches.

The Apple Watch SE (opens in new tab), which received a solid 4/5 star review over at T3's review, offers one of the most premium smartwatch experiences for the price. Starting at £259, this budget-friendly option is probably the most popular choice for those looking to gift an Apple Watch to friends and family this holiday season.

The good news? This already cheap Apple Watch has dropped to an even better price point for Black Friday at Currys. 

The popular tech retailer has two models of the Apple Watch SE on sale, one with Black with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sports Band (40mm), the other Silver with Abyss Blue Sports Band (also 40 mm).

These models have received a tasty £40 discount, bringing the price down to £209. That's cheaper than the Amazon price, which is currently selling the Apple Watch SE for £219 (opens in new tab).

Check out the deals below:

Apple Watch SE - Silver with Pure Platinum &amp; Black Nike Sports Band, 40 mm:  was £249 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch SE - Silver with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sports Band, 40 mm: was £249, now £209 at Currys (save £40) (opens in new tab)
The Apple Watch SE combines a larger-size Retina display with the most essential features of Apple Watch. Advanced sensors that track your fitness and workout goals. Handy features that keep you healthy and safe. Everything you love about Apple Watch for less.

Apple Watch SE - Silver with Abyss Blue Sports Band, 40 mm:  was £249 (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch SE - Silver with Abyss Blue Sports Band, 40 mm: was £249, now £209 at Currys (save £40) (opens in new tab)
More Black Friday Apple Watch SE Deals

