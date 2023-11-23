This is the best Philips Hue Black Friday deal I've seen so far - and I'm tempted

If you haven't come across Philips Hue smart lighting before, then you're seriously missing out. Its products provide the perfect way to bring light and colour into your space, allowing users to set any kind of mood or ambience they desire. We've said it before but it really is no surprise that it holds top spaces in our best smart light switches, best outdoor lights and best smart bulbs buying guides.

If you've been considering upping your smart home lighting game recently but you're not too sure where to start, then Black Friday is the perfect time to make some purchases. Whilst the official event kicks off tomorrow, there's already been some fantastic deals released, and Philipe Hue is no exception. The brand has bundled up some of its best-selling products into starter kits, as well as adding huge discounts on top. These kits are perfect if you're looking to start incorporating smart lighting into your home, or expand on the products you already have.

However, there's one impressive starter kit deal I'd like to share with you in particular. I've managed to find a bundle that includes three of the Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, a Hue Bridge and a Hue Smart Button. It doesn't get much better than that...oh wait, it does. It's also reduced from £169.99 to an incredible £119.99 - wow!

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: 3 x Smart Bulbs, Bridge and Smart Button: was £169.99 , now £119.99 at Amazon (save £50)

Everything you need is included in this starter kit. Simply connect your Bridge to your router, screw in your new Philips Hue lights and take control via the Smart Button or the Hue app.

In terms of lighting, the kit comes with three of the B22 light bulbs in the standard shape. With a brightness of 1100 lumen, these smart LED bulbs provide the perfect amount of light to fill areas of your living room or kitchen, especially when placed in pendant fixtures. Users can choose from 16 million colours, including warm to cool white light, to create an ambiance that suits any mood.

Also included is a Hue Bridge, designed to let users control their Philips Hue smart lights using the Philips Hue app both at home and from anywhere else in the world where you have an Internet connection. Whilst it's not a necessary component of the Philips Hue smart home setup, it's certainly allows you to unlock a lot more features as opposed to not having one. Make sure you check out our guide to the Hue Bridge and what it does to find out more.

Lastly, the kit also includes a Philips Hue Smart Button. This allows users to control their lights as pressing and holding the button dims or brightens them. Users will also be able to set their lights to a favourite colour and brightness based on the time of day.

If that hasn't convinced you...maybe this will. If each of these products were to be bought separately, it would come to almost £218. Buyers are already getting £48 off just by buying them as a bundle, but the extra discount of 29% takes it even lower. This means you're essentially saving £98 this Black Friday. How could you possibly refuse?

If you're interested in more, make sure you check out our hub of the best Philips Hue Black Friday deals of 2023.