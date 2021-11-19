This is the best Apple Watch 6 deal you'll find today

The Black Friday sales are here and we’re already seeing lots of deals and discounts on Apple products, particularly tablets, phones and smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 6 was previously the most advanced Apple Watch you can buy until the Series 7 came along, with a sharp design, bright always-on display and innovative features. Now that it's been replaced, though, we're starting to see some excellent discounts on them! This is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday deals out there at the moment.

Reviewed and ranked as the best smartwatch you can buy in our Best Smartwatch article , the Apple Watch Series 6 is sure to sell quickly in the Black Friday sales this year. Currently marked down at Amazon, we predict many Apple products selling out rapidly this November, so make sure you get your hands on this as soon as possible.

Apple Watch Series 6 (various colours and sizes available): was: £379, now £289 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (various colours and sizes available): was: £379, now £289 at Amazon

With a strong focus on health and fitness, the Apple Watch Series 6 monitors your heart rate, tracks your activity and can potentially save your life! A comfortable and stylish design, this watch strikes the balance between tech and fashion. Save £90 on the Apple Watch Series 6 today at Amazon. Be quick – stock is selling fast!

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 6

As we mentioned above, we rated the Apple Watch Series 6 as the best smartwatch of 2020 (later to be replaced by the Apple Watch Series 7) but also as one of the best Apple watches you can buy today. Starting with design, the style of the Apple Watch Series 6 is almost flawless, with a large screen, comfortable size and an S6 64-bit dual core processor which makes it faster than other Apple smartwatches.

The main attraction of the Apple Watch Series 6 is its smart features and emphasis on fitness. This watch lets you take calls, reply to messages and make notes while you’re out and about or away from your phone. One of its best features is its ability to measure your blood oxygen level and heart rate with its sensors and app. This monitoring can alert your doctor if anything looks irregular or call emergency services if you have a fall.

In addition to its lifesaving abilities, the Apple Watch Series 6 can set and review your fitness metrics, track your sleep and keep you on top of your goals. Overall, it’s the ultimate smartwatch to help you achieve a more healthy and active lifestyle, while keeping you connected to the rest of the world.

You can read our full Apple Watch Series 6 review. We really can’t fault it, so make sure you take advantage of this great deal today and kickstart your fitness journey.