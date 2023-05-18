This Hublot watch is made from coffee and recycled Nespresso pods

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Here’s a collaboration we didn’t see coming. Swiss watchmaker Hublot has teamed up with Nespresso to build a limited run of timepieces made from recycled coffee pods.

The aluminium pods themselves become the case, bezel, crown (complete with Nespresso (opens in new tab) logo) and pushers of the watch (opens in new tab), while coffee grounds are transformed into a pair of straps made from rubber and Velcro fabric.

Of course, there are more ingredients here. Nespresso and Hublot say 28% of the aluminium used to make the case comes from Nespresso capsules, while the rubber strap is made up of 4.1% coffee grounds and 8.2% recycled white rubber. The additional Velcro strap is made from 95% recycled polyester and 5% coffee grounds.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The striking green case measures 42mm across and is 14.5mm thick. It's powered by the same Big Bang Unico automatic chronograph movement as other watches from Hublot, with its inner workings visible through the open, skeletal-style dial.

The watch has 10 metres of water resistance, although there’s no word on what happens when it’s submerged in a mug of boiling water with a splash of milk...

The intricate automatic movement, which is also visible through the exhibition case back, has a date complication at the three o'clock position, 43 jewels and an impressive power reserve of 72 hours. That means you could take the watch off on a Friday evening and it’ll still be keeping the correct time through Monday afternoon.

(Image credit: Hublot)

Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff said: “This exceptional watch is the result of a partnership between two Swiss companies who both have the same values of innovation, quality, sustainability and the Swiss spirit as their mainspring and within their DNA. As a B Corp certified business, this collaboration also aligns with Nespresso’s commitment to continue its transition to a circular business model by giving a second life to coffee grounds and the aluminium of our capsules.”

Limited to 200 individually numbered pieces, the watch is available to buy exclusively online and is priced at £20,800.