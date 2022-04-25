This Google app just got a free update to work with Android Auto

This new Android Auto app will have you chatting away in no time

Android Auto has gained a new app in the form of Google Chat, with Google recently updating its popular messaging app with support for the brand's car platform.

The app now reportedly allows notifications to be displayed and read aloud on the car's infotainment system.

For those who haven't heard of Google Chat before, it started life out as a replacement for Google Hangouts, with Google retiring Hangouts and announcing that Google Chat would be its main messaging app going forward.

Google says 'Chat is an intelligent and secure communication and collaboration tool, built for teams. From ad-hoc messaging to topic-based workstream collaboration, Chat makes it easy to get work done where the conversation is happening.'

Of course, if the conversation is happening on the road, then Chat needs to be available on Android Auto.

Thankfully, after a recent update, Reddit user slinky317 claims that Google Chat now shows up in the Android Auto app list. Basically, Google Chat is now compatible with Android Auto, and whenever a new message is received, the notification shows up on the car's head unit.

The notification can also be read aloud by Google Assistant, which allows you to keep your eyes on the road.

Looking forward to this new feature? The update is available for manual installation at the moment, and the rollout through Google Play Store is expected soon, although Google is yet to publicly confirm the integration of Android Auto support in Google Chat.

Google Chat is available on Android, iPhone, and the web.

