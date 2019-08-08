This Garmin GPS bike computer deal gives you top-of-the-range precision on the cheap

The Garmin Edge 820 was designed for performance cyclists and racing enthusiasts. This isn't your run-of-the-mill Halfords bike computer, no. With the Edge 820, you can track all key performance stats on the touchscreen display which also has an ambient light sensor that dims the light output of the screen depending on weather conditions.

Thanks to the GroupTrack feature, you can also keep tab on your squad via the Garmin Connect app, even if you get separated on the road. The built-in GPS tracks your position with Garmin-precision and offers you the best cycling routes available via the Garmin Cycle Maps. As much as we all love Google Maps (especially since the new AR feature has been rolled out), it doesn't always show the best cycling routes, regardless of what it claims.

Why should you buy the Garmin Edge 820 bike computer?

Thanks to the integrated GPS unit, you get ultra-precise navigation, as well as an altimeter so you can tell how fast, how high, how far you’ve gone and where you’ve travelled.

Among other great features, the Garmin Edge 820 has a built-in accelerometer which can detect when you fall with your bike and send your map location to an emergency contact.

Pairing up the Edge 820 with the Garmin Vector (sold separately), you can measure total power output, left/right balance and cadence as you ride. Strap on a compatible heart rate strap and you'll also get VO2 max reading as well as advice on recovery.

You can further customise your Garmin Edge 820, just visit the Garmin Connect IQ store and choose from the apps that are compatible with the Edge 820.

