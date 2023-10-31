This $100,000 iPhone is made with a T-rex tooth and Roman spear

No one tell Indiana Jones, but there's a bunch of iPhones out there that belong in a museum. Adorned with a host of artefacts, the Caviar Rarities collection might just be the company's most opulent range yet, and that's saying something about the creators of the golden Apple Vision Pro and an iPhone infused with remnants of alien life.

So what's so precious about these latest limited iPhone 15 models? Well, how about fragments of a T-rex tooth or a Roman spear? That's right. As a dinosaur fan, I'm particularly enamoured with the brilliantly named Tyrannophone (featuring the tooth fragment, and a pure amber eye) and compared to some of the other offerings it's a snip at $9860 (for an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB of storage).

If you just can't make up your mind which piece of history you want in your pocket, then consider the $100,000+ Time Machine model. Only three of these beauties exist, and let me explain why. It features a body covered in pure 24K gold, a mechanical watch and more artefacts than a Pharoah's Tomb.

Not only does it include the T-rex tooth and a Roman Spear, but also part of chompers from a Megalodon and Mammoth, an 18th-century Swedish bullet, parts of the iPhone 2G and even a meteorite fragment. I mean, if that's not bling, what is?

Of course as well as all of the adornments, you also get the iPhone itself, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is in itself a pretty historic device. The first phone to use the 3nm process and the first iPhone to feature a so-called "Tetra-prism lens" providing much enhanced optical zoom.

If you're a serious Apple lover, Caviar is also offering phones bearing Steve Jobs' signature, or even a piece of his original signature turtleneck sweater. That's a sentence I never thought I'd write.