This custom iPhone 15 is made with meteorites and alien life

Because... why not?

Caviar Alien design iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Image credit: Caviar)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

How are you treating yourself for Halloween? Perhaps you're tucking into your own sweet supply or watching a few horror movies? Have you thought about buying a 10-grand custom iPhone 15 made with alien life?

Hear me out, I'm not on some kind of sugar high. This comes from Caviar, the creator of the golden Apple Vision Pro, so anything is possible. Its new UFO collection of iPhone 15s is its first-ever Halloween range and the only thing scarier than the prices is the thought of dropping one of the phones. 

Chief among them is the Alien edition which features an H.R Giger style creature and titanium base. It's the eyes of the alien are really out of this world however, they're infused with meteorite fragments and get this, contain signs of actual alien life. Ok, so it's not a Xenomorph but these chunks of the famous Murchison meteorite boast amino acids from outer space that some cite as proof of extraterrestrial life. If you want an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB of storage (why would you settle for anything less at this point) then it will set you back a cool $9700.

Caviar iPhone 15 Pro Max

(Image credit: Caviar)

Also available, and I think more stylish, is the Astral model which features a 24K gold Milky Way spiral design, which unbelievably I think is a more subtle design. This model features a 2mm black diamond and traces of meteorites including Muonionalusta, a 4-5 billion-year-old cosmic visitor.

If this all sounds a bit small-fry to you then Caviar of course offer a host of more expensive custom iPhone 15's, with the crown jewel being the DIamond Snowflake White Gold 18K. Sit down, because the price will make your knees go weak. $560,000.

Fortunately, for those of us with less opulent tastes, the good news is the iPhone 15 actually managed to avoid a price increase this year. It does look increasingly unlikely however that the iPhone 16 will manage the same feat.

CATEGORIES
Phones
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸