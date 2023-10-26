This custom iPhone 15 is made with meteorites and alien life

How are you treating yourself for Halloween? Perhaps you're tucking into your own sweet supply or watching a few horror movies? Have you thought about buying a 10-grand custom iPhone 15 made with alien life?

Hear me out, I'm not on some kind of sugar high. This comes from Caviar, the creator of the golden Apple Vision Pro, so anything is possible. Its new UFO collection of iPhone 15s is its first-ever Halloween range and the only thing scarier than the prices is the thought of dropping one of the phones.

Chief among them is the Alien edition which features an H.R Giger style creature and titanium base. It's the eyes of the alien are really out of this world however, they're infused with meteorite fragments and get this, contain signs of actual alien life. Ok, so it's not a Xenomorph but these chunks of the famous Murchison meteorite boast amino acids from outer space that some cite as proof of extraterrestrial life. If you want an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1TB of storage (why would you settle for anything less at this point) then it will set you back a cool $9700.

(Image credit: Caviar)

Also available, and I think more stylish, is the Astral model which features a 24K gold Milky Way spiral design, which unbelievably I think is a more subtle design. This model features a 2mm black diamond and traces of meteorites including Muonionalusta, a 4-5 billion-year-old cosmic visitor.

If this all sounds a bit small-fry to you then Caviar of course offer a host of more expensive custom iPhone 15's, with the crown jewel being the DIamond Snowflake White Gold 18K. Sit down, because the price will make your knees go weak. $560,000.

Fortunately, for those of us with less opulent tastes, the good news is the iPhone 15 actually managed to avoid a price increase this year. It does look increasingly unlikely however that the iPhone 16 will manage the same feat.