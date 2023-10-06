5 of the best horror movies streaming now to set you up for Halloween

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Boo! Sorry, I didn't mean to scare you, although if that did make you jump then you're definitely too faint-hearted for the movies in this list. In case you didn't notice, we're now into October which means it's time for spooky season to begin.

Horror fans everywhere will be gorging themselves on fright-fests not just on Halloween itself but the entire month leading up to it. If you're struggling for ideas to trick or treat yourself to, here are our picks for the 5 best horror movies across the best streaming services. Disclaimer: I've not included the opening scenes of Finding Nemo although they are horrifying.

1. The Babadook

(Image credit: Screen Australia)

Streaming on: Prime Video, BBC iPlayer (UK). Hulu (US)

A modern classic that inspired a whole new wave of horror, The Babadook has a frighteningly good 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and for good reason.

Every child is afraid of the monster under the bed, but it's just imaginary right? Well, not for six-year-old Sam. The Babadook forgoes cheap jump scares for genuine terror, and a compellingly horrible story. The late great William Friedkin (director of The Exorcist) said of it "I've never seen a more terrifying film" That's high praise indeed.

Any parents watching this movie will be in for a tough time and absolutely do not let your children sneak a peek.

2. It Follows

(Image credit: RADiUS)

Streaming on: The Icon Film Channel (via Prime Video) (UK), Paramount Plus (US)

Another fresh take on one of cinema's oldest genres, It Follows boasts a 95% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and deserves it too.

When college student Jay wakes up after a seemingly perfect date, the last thing she expected was to become the target of a ghoulish curse. Taking the form of anyone, anywhere, it can only move at a walking pace but whatever you do, wherever you go, it follows.

Commonly believed to be an allegory for STDs, this is a horrifying film that deserves to be at the top of your list this October.

3. A Quiet Place

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Streaming on: Prime Video (UK), Paramount Plus (US,UK)

Shhh. Don't speak, don't even make a sound. In a world where humanity is hunted by lethal blind creatures, the quiet man is king. Sporting one of the most effective openings in memory, this is a tight 90-minute movie that almost wordlessly manages to scare the bejeezus out of you.

Real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt play the parents of a young family who communicate almost entirely through sign language, but when the pregnant Evelyn (Blunt) starts to have contractions, it's impossible to keep quiet.

4. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

(Image credit: A24)

Streaming on: Netflix (UK), Fubo, Paramount Plus (US)

I watched this movie by myself but this is the only film to have ever made me audibly gasp. Not with a jumpscare or gore, but with tension. When you get to the "spin the bottle" style scene, you'll know what I'm talking about.

Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan are the big names in this twisted movie from visionary director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Favourite) that resembles an ancient Greek tragedy. Farrell plays a leading heart surgeon who has a very curious connection to a teenage boy.

I won't say anymore but this is a must-watch as far as I'm concerned. Darkly funny, creepy, and oh-so tense, it will stay with you for some time.

5. The Woman in Black

(Image credit: Roadshow Films)

Streaming on: Disney Plus (UK), Paramount Plus (US)

Considering Disney's sugary sweet image, you'd be forgiven for thinking there's nothing scary on Disney Plus, but that's not the case. Not only is it home to the spooktacular Werewolf By Night, but also The Woman in Black, a haunting adaption of the book, starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Produced by horror legends Hammer, this is a movie that delivers on that name. Radcliffe's torment at the hands of the titular apparition is terrifying. If you've recently been made to sit through a Harry Potter marathon, this might be a good way to de-stress.