This cool free EE and Three upgrade fixes my biggest commuting gripe

Three and EE have agreed on a deal that will deliver 4G and 5G connections to millions of users on the London Underground. Let's be honest: it's not the biggest problem in the world right now, but I'm no fan of being stuck on the underground without access to the internet – especially when using one of the new best phones.

Fortunately, the new deal will see the two mobile firms partner with the BAI Communications network to bring 4G coverage to the London Underground. No longer will you be marooned on a carriage unable to send an email, with the service set to launch within stations as well as the tunnels between them for nonstop, uninterrupted 4G coverage.

The newly-forged partnership means that some of the best iPhone and best Android phones can stay connected despite being underground, which should put an end to lost mobile connectivity on the tube – something that's a major bugbear for commuting Londoners, tourists, and me.

The deal struck between EE and Three will provide an infrastructure that's 5G-ready, too, meaning that some of the best 5G phones will soon be able to connect for next-gen speeds when surfing, browsing, and writing emails.

Stay connected

Stations with a large footfall, such as Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, Bank, Euston, and Camden Town are set to receive 4G connectivity earlier, with a deadline set for the end of 2022.