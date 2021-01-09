JBL's cheap Dolby Atmos soundbar is the perfect living room upgrade

As we plunge into the New Year, you may well be looking to spruce up your home entertainment centre, and the upcoming JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar could be just the ticket, with immersive audio at an affordable price.

JBL has a range of soundbars for all budgets, and we're on board for the newest addition which is rolling out at a wallet-friendly £350, which is around $475/ AU$612. It's not going to be the cheapest soundbar on the site, but boasts a number of must-have features packed into that price tag.

As you'd hope, you can integrate the device into your multi-room setup, and stream music via your preferred method, including basic Bluetooth, Apple Airplay 2, Google Chromecast, and Alexa Multi-Room Music.

When it comes to your TV viewing experience, JBL isn't holding back from setting up some pretty high expectations. The soundbar is kitted out with Virtual Dolby Atmos tech for films or TV shows that support it; four passive radiators to get the bass and sound of larger speaker, but in a more compact form factor; and JBL's own MultiBeam tech.

The three combined result in the "incredibly spacious 3D surround sound experience" that JBL says the soundbar is capable of, letting you "hear and feel surround sound without needing additional speakers".

The JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar is set to release this spring, and will be available over on JBL's website.

Source: What Hi-Fi