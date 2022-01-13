This cheap broadband deal from Three delivers fast internet for £14 a month

During the January sales, we’ve been seeing some of the best broadband deals from the top UK mobile & network providers. This week, Three UK unveiled their Winter sale which has their home broadband packages at their lowest ever prices.

There’s never been a better time to update your broadband and start off the year with fast and reliable speeds. Both 4G and 5G home broadband from Three has had their prices slashed, helping customers save up to £200 over two years.

Three’s 4G home broadband is now just £14 a month with no upfront costs, which helps customers save £144 over two years of usage. If you want something quicker, the 5G home broadband is superfast and now just £21 a month with no upfront costs, saving £192 over two years.

To shop the lowest ever prices on home broadband from Three, click the link above or carry on reading for more details on the 4G and 5G packages.

Three UK 4G Home Broadband: was £22, now £14 per month for 24 months

For great everyday home broadband, Three’s 4G broadband package with unlimited data is now £14 a month on a 24 month contract. For the two year contract length, customers can save £144 from this deal. The 4G hub has no upfront costs and is a simple plug and play so it’s quick and easy to set up.

Three UK 5G Home Broadband: was £29, now £21 per month for 24 months

For superfast home broadband, 5G broadband from Three offers 100Mbps average download speeds, perfect for heavy streaming, high screen time and multiple users. This package is now £21 a month for 24 months, saving customers £192 during the contract length.