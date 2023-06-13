This cheap Android tablet could be an iPad killer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A tablet is a really useful device as part of a modern technology ecosystem. It's a great hybrid between a phone and a laptop, offering a mix of power and portability that hits the sweet spot for working on the move.

But it's no secret that the best tablets aren't cheap. The iPad (10th Gen) – Apple's cheapest current generation device – starts from £499/$449. If you're just looking for an affordable tablet, that might be a bit too pricey for consideration.

Fortunately, there are other options – like this Xiaomi Pad 6. It's just seen a release in India, but has been available in China for a few months already. What's most alluring is the spec sheet.

The Pad 6 features an 11-inch display, with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and a 144Hz refresh rate. That should make for ultra-smooth picture – great for watching content or gaming.

Inside, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor with an Adreno 650 GPU. Those may not be the most up to date Qualcomm systems, but they're still more than capable of handling the kind of day-to-day tasks that most people use their tablets for.

There's also a four-speaker array with Dolby Atmos certification. That should make the Pad 6 sound every bit as good as it looks, and furthers the case for this as a content consumption device.

In the camera stakes, you'll find a 13MP camera on the rear of the device, with an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The tablet also runs Android 13.

Perhaps the most impressive part, though, is the price. Converted directly from the Indian launch price, the device costs around £260, or $327. That's remarkably affordable given the strength of the spec sheet.

There's no confirmation that this is rolling out to other markets, though it has been rumoured. I certainly hope it does. At anything remotely close to that price, it would be a brilliant option for users who want a great tablet without breaking the bank.