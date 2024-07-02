This best-selling electric lawn mower just got a huge price cut for Amazon Prime Day

Now that summer has arrived, there's no better time to get outside and start preparing your garden. Whether you're planning on completing the 10 gardening tasks for July or just hoping to use your outside space for hosting, there's lots to be getting on with.

However, if you’re looking for a new lawn mower, we've got some good news. Amazon announced last week that Prime Day will be taking place 16th-17th July this year, meaning there's only a few weeks to wait until the big day. However, the huge retailer has already started discounting some products, especially when it comes to the best Prime Day Outdoor and Garden deals.

One saving that's particularly standing out is the Bosch Rotak 36 R Electric Lawnmower. Bosch is a well-known brand with a good reputation for producing some of the best lawn mowers on the market, so you can't really go wrong with this deal.

Originally priced at £173.00, the Rotak 36 R is now just £139.00, saving shoppers £34 on this quality electric lawn mower. Take a look:

Bosch Rotak 36 R Electric Lawnmower: was £173.00, now £139.00 at Amazon (save £34)

The Bosch Rotak 36 R is a lightweight electric rotary lawnmower for use on small to medium sized lawns. It has a large 40 litre grassbox with carry handle and has a height of cut of 20 – 70 mm.

The Bosch Rotak 36 R is packed full of incredible features to ensure you get an evenly cut lawn every time. It has a high speed 1350 W ‘Powerdrive’ motor that enables you to cut long grass with ease, and it features innovative grass combs that can cut up to or over the edge of your lawn for a clean cut. It has a 36 cm cutting width, ideal for medium sized lawns and offers a range of adjustable cutting heights.

The Bosch ErgoFlex handles help reduce strain on the arms and back by providing a perfect mowing posture, and the multiple adjustment switches allow for individual customisation and optimal comfort.

If you're interested in more, have you seen our 6 tips to make your summer lawn look spectacular?