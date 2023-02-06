This Android tablet looks like an iPad killer – but there's one downfall

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best tablets, there really is only one contender. Apple's iPad has ruled the roost since it first launched, offering users a mobile solution with more screen real estate than a phone, and more portability than a laptop.

Apple's dominance hasn't stopped other brands from trying to knock it off its perch. A range of alternative tablets have hit the market, from high-price, high-spec models to the best affordable options.

None have managed to dethrone the iPad just yet, but that could all change. OnePlus, the brand behind top phones like the OnePlus 10T, have teased the release of the OnePlus Pad. Their take on the iPad form, the Pad is rumoured to have a decent spec sheet, which should offer competition for the iPad 10th Gen.

Now, further leaks give us a host of additional information about the device, ahead of a rumoured launch on February 7th. Abhishek Yadav (opens in new tab) has shared information on Twitter about the tablet.

According to the tweet, the Pad will feature an 11.6-inch LCD display, with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will also be capable of supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Inside, things are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. That's a 4nm processor, and should be more than capable of handling anything thrown at it.

In terms of cameras, the Pad looks set to feature a single sensor on the front and the back of the device. The front-facing unit is 8MP and centred on longer side of the device, making it perfect for video calls. On the back, a 13MP sensor is centrally mounted in a huge circular frame. I can't quite understand the logic behind that – sure, use a big mount like that if you've got multiple sensors going on, but with just one it feels unsightly.

The battery is rumoured to be a 9,500mAh unit with 67W charging supported, meaning this should charge quickly, and stay charged for a long time. There's no word yet on pricing, but based on the spec sheet, I'm hoping that this can be a rival for the entry level iPad.

We should know more about availability and pricing at the OnePlus launch event tomorrow.