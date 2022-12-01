This Android phone looks like a real Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best Android phones, Samsung flagships – like this years Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – are always going to be near the top of the pile. We've already heard various rumours about next years Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's colours have been revealed, while a host of camera upgrades are topped off with a whopping 200MP sensor.

It's fair to say the S23 Ultra will pack a punch. But it's not the only one. We've seen S23 Ultra killers like the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the Xiaomi 13 flexing their chops lately.

Now, another phone looks set to do battle in the Android phone arena: the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Thanks to leaked renders from mysmartprice.com (opens in new tab) and OnLeaks, we've got a first glimpse of the successor to devices like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which our reviewer was mightily impressed by.

And let's be frank: it is stunning. They say you buy with your eyes, and Motorola cash registers will be ringing eternally if that's the case. It's svelte and slender, with slim bezels to make the whole thing look super modern.

It's rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch display, that will support a staggering 165Hz refresh rate. That's some serious firepower and should definitely put this handset on the radar of anyone hunting for the best gaming phone.

If you're a fan of what the Edge 40 Pro offers from the outside, you'll love what's going on beneath the surface. The newly unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will take care of processing duties, with up to 12GB of RAM on offer. There's a 5,000mAh battery on-board, with the option for 68W fast-charging.

In terms of the camera, you'll get a three-sensor array on the back, with 50MP units for wide and ultrawide duties and a 12MP telephoto lens. The front camera is perhaps most impressive here – a whopping 60MP sensor will be housed on the front panel. That will be perfect for selfie-lovers and TikTokers, allowing you to capture ridiculously high-quality footage.

It's expected to release first in China, with a later rollout to other locations. Keep your eyes peeled for this one – it's going to be good.