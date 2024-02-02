This air fryer accessory takes the guesswork out of cooking and meal prepping

Nowadays, it’s pretty commonplace to have one of the best air fryers firmly featured in your kitchen. The ease, convenience and healthier way of cooking that an air fryer provides has caused the air fryers’ popularity to soar. But the quick and compact appliance can be a little tricky to get your head around at first, especially if you've never used one before.

Whether you’ve just bought your first air fryer or you’ve changed from one brand or model to another, the different displays, functions and settings can be quite confusing. If you’re used to using the best oven or the best induction hob to make your meals, an air fryer offers a completely different way of cooking that you might not be familiar with.

Depending on the air fryer size, make and manufacturer , your model of choice will have a button, dial, LCD or touchscreen display, or a combination. Some air fryer displays have specific food options, for example, the Salter Digital Air Fryer Oven has food symbols with preset functions, so if you press the ‘chips’ option, it’s ready to go with the right temperature and timing needed to cook your food. On the other hand, the Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid displays its different cooking functions, so you can pick between air fryer, bake, roast, and so on.

But for beginners and experts alike, one handy air fryer accessory that can save you time and take out the guesswork of cooking and meal prepping is an air fryer conversion chart.

Why you need an air fryer conversion chart

One of the easiest ways to work out the temperature and timing for your air fryer meals is by looking at an air fryer conversion chart. Rather than hastily Google-ing how long your chicken should go in the air fryer for, having a chart to glance at will make your life much easier and more stress-free.

In your initial air fryer purchase, you should have received an instructions guide and recipe book to help you get started with your air fryer. But, let’s face it, how many people actually remember to hold onto their appliance manuals (I know I don’t)? Instead, an air fryer conversion chart is much more convenient and can be used across a spectrum of air fryer types and brands.

(Image credit: Amazon)

As someone who has recently converted to an air fryer, I initially found the cooking process quite difficult. Rather than using my normal oven timings and temperatures, I had to completely rethink how to cook my food in an air fryer, due to its intense circulating air and super speedy timer. So, I went searching for an air fryer conversion chart and I found a Ninja-related chart sticker.

Available on Amazon , eBay and other online sources, this air fryer conversion chart sticker has saved me so much time preparing and cooking my meals. It clearly and concisely displays the temperature you’ll need for different foods, like fish, chicken, turkey and beef, and also shows you how to adjust the cooking time from the oven to the air fryer.

Stickers like these only cost around £5 at a maximum, and you’ll definitely get your money's worth out of it. Having a chart attached to the outside of your air fryer or stuck on the inside of your kitchen cabinet means you’ll never have to worry about inconsistent, undercooked or overcooked air fryer food again… a real life-saver if you ask me.