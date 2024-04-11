This 7-move dumbbell workout adds size to your entire body

These days we’re busier than ever that even trying to fit in an hour's workout can be a struggle. That’s where full-body workouts come into their element, as they target lots of muscles at once, are time-friendly and a study has even shown they can build muscle just as well as split sessions. This particular workout is only 25 minutes, so it's ideal for those evenings when time is slipping away. All you’ll need are two dumbbells and your workout shoes.

The workout we've chosen is a circuit, where you complete different exercises one after the other with minimal rest time in between. Studies have shown that resistance-based circuit training is effective at building muscle, strength and reducing fat. The short rest periods also keep your heart rate high, so you'll be working on your cardiovascular fitness too. Basically, they're great.

This workout is from MiraFit and you have eight exercises to work through in total. There's are a mixture of compound exercises and isolation exercises, to help you sculpt a balanced body. Complete each exercise for 30 seconds, followed by a 10 second rest. Once you've completed one round, rest for a minute, then repeat the workout three more times. Here's your exercises:

Paused front squat

Squat into a Romanian Deadlift

Shoulder press

Alternating front/side raises

Squat with front raise

Static Lunge (do 30 seconds on each side)

Bicep curls

Not sure how to do any of the exercises? Give the video above a quick watch! Now, give this speedy five-move dumbbell workout a go, packed with supersets for the ultimate pump. If you need something that's really time-efficient though, here's a 15-minute full-body dumbbell workout you can do instead.