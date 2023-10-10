This 55-inch Philips 4K HDR TV has Ambilight and Dolby Atmos with more than £200 off

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Philips always has some great deals on its TVs during the big sales periods and Prime Big Deal Days is no exception. Now the Prime Day 2 event has kicked off, you can get a massive discount on one of its best LED Ambilight sets.

The 55-inch Philips PUS8508 is part of its "The One" range, meaning it has everything you'd want for a top quality 4K HDR TV without the fuss. And now it's available for under £600 – that's almost 30% off the usual price.

For that you get all the major streaming apps, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support and three-sided Ambilight.

Philips Ambilight PUS8508 55-inch 4K HDR TV: was £819.31 , now £599.00 at Amazon

This 2023 model is powered by the P5 Perfect Picture Engine for superb visuals and has support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It also comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and support for Google Assistant and Alexa.

If 55-inches is too big for you, there are also great deals on the smaller sizes.

The 50-inch Philips PUS8508 TV has 25% off for the Prime Big Deal Days sales and is priced at £529. The 43-inch model has an even bigger saving, with 33% off the RRP. It will cost you £429.

You will need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the exclusive deals. However, new subscribers get a 30-day trial of Prime for free, so you can cancel at any time after the sales period ends on 11 October and still get the discounts.

Why choose the Philips 55PUS8508 4K HDR LED TV?

Philips is the only brand that offers Ambilight on its TVs. This proprietary technology uses LED lights housed around the rear of the TV that changes in colour to match what you're viewing on the screen. It expands the watching experience greatly and we especially love the effect during gaming.

The Philips 55PUS8508 is one of the company's TVs in "The One" range. That's because it's a great all-rounder.

It is smart too, with apps for all the major services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

The display has a 60Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Atmos audio. That means it will feed a suitable soundbar or audio system with the right signal for a truly immersive sound experience. There are also two 20W speakers for stereo sound built in.

The three-sided Ambilight on the 65PUS8508 shines light onto a rear wall from the left, right and top of the TV.