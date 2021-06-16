These were the best in show games at E3 2021

After four days of virtual gaming indulgence, E3 is over for another year and promising to be back in person for 2022. This year’s show has seen big showcases from the likes of Xbox and Bethesda, Nintendo and Capcom, not to mention the Future Gaming Show. As usual, though, the E3 panel picked its most anticipated games from each of the presentations, as well as the overall most anticipated game of the show. Here are the picks.

Most anticipated game of E3 2021: Forza Horizon 5

The star of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase and the show, Forza Horizon once again pushes the realism to new levels with an assortment of Mexican vistas for its latest version coming to Xbox and PC on November 9. While it’s easy to write off driving games this one really does look breathtaking.

Most anticipated Square Enix game: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Square Enix and Eidos Montreal bring the look and feel of this Marvel movie to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on October 26.

Most anticipated PC gaming show: Songs of Conquest

Bringing turn-based strategy games to a new generation of gamers, Songs of Conquest is a Steam, PC and Mac based adventure title coming early 2022.

Most anticipated Xbox and Bethesda game: Halo infinite

Featuring the largest environment ever to come to the Halo world, this cinematic trailer looks awesome. We also got a look at Infinite’s range of fun multiplayer options too, all coming to Xbox and Windows at the end of the year.

Most anticipated game at the Future Games show: Immortality

Sam Barlow’s new Immortality is a story of a missing actress, Marissa Marcel. Coming to PC in 2022.

Most anticipated Intellivision game: Asteroids

Intellivision’s new console Amico brings a collection of classic games back to the screen, including a stunning looking version of Asteroids.

Most anticipated Indie game: Falling Frontier

Hooded Horse’s Falling Frontier is a Sci-fi RTS that allows you to design ships, attack, ambush and raid your enemies, all in incredible detail. Due later this year.

Most anticipated Freedom games title: Airborne Kingdom

This sky city builder game is coming to consoles later this year, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Most anticipated Capcom game: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Japanese Manga graphics take on an old-fashioned England for the adventures of Sher… sorry, Herlock Sholmes. It’s a Nintendo Switch title you need to play to believe.

Most anticipated Nintendo game: Breath of the Wild 2

Nintendo ended its presentation with new footage of the long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild, now touted for release in 2022 – but no promises.

Most anticipated Yooreka Studio game: Loopmancer

Set in a futuristic cyberpunk city Asian city, this 3D platform game is still in development. It looks, at least in parts, like a beautifully created landscape with lots of action. Coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.