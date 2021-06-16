The Nintendo Zelda-themed Game & Watch handheld console was my favorite thing from E3

After a look at the origin story, The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, Eiji Aonuma, producer of the Legend of Zelda series casually reached into his top pocket and revealed a green and gold Game & Watch handheld console.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original Legend of Zelda game, this special Game & Watch system features the original 1986 game, as well as Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, the GameBoy version of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and a special version of the Game & Watch title, Vermin, staring Link as the playable character.

The watch functionality also includes a playable clock based on The Legend of Zelda, and an interactive time themed around Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.

The last Game & Watch device was released for Mario’s 35th anniversary, so it’s nice to see the same tradition being offered for Zelda. I just hope the same honor is given to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games in a few years’ time. Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda is due out on November 12 priced $49.99 (£36/AU$65).

As a final sign-off, Nintendo showed new footage from the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, now due to release in 2022.