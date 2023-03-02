These new Garmin Forerunner smartwatches look fantastic

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Any discussion around the best smartwatches is likely to feature at least one Garmin watch. Renowned for their stunning battery life, Garmin have built a fanatic fanbase – their Fenix 7 is even set to head to space later this year.

Today, Garmin announced two more additions to their expansive line-up – the Garmin Forerunner 265 and the Garmin Forerunner 965. Representing the first dedicated GPS running watches from the brand to feature vibrant AMOLED displays, these models join the likes of the Garmin Forerunner 945, which our reviewer gave five stars for its ease-of-use and feature set.

Users can enjoy a full-colour display, with an optional always-on setting. Navigation is managed by five buttons in addition to the touchscreen display.

The watches offer a vast array of health and training metrics. Kick-start your day with a morning report that can tell you how well you slept and gives you crucial health information and weather reports for the day. Personalised workout suggestions can adapt to your schedule, offering tailored workouts that account for periods of recovery and upcoming races in your Garmin Connect calendar.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin) (Image credit: Garmin)

Plus, a training readiness score can help you to decide whether it's a good day for hard work or recovery. The score is calculated based on how well you slept the night before, as well as your previous workouts and health data. When you do go for a run, you'll get stacks of data about everything from your cadence and stride length, to how long you stay in contact with the ground, directly from your wrist, with no need for any external apps.

The Forerunner 965 comes in three finishes – Black, Whitestone and AMP Yellow – and features a 47mm dial. The Forerunner 265 comes in two models, with a regular and an S variant. The regular is 46mm and comes in Black, Aqua and Whitestone. The 265S is smaller at 42mm and comes in Whitestone, Pink and Black.

Pricing starts from £429.99 for the Forerunner 265 and £599.99 for the Forerunner 965.