These IWC watches will star in Apple and Lewis Hamilton F1 movie

This weekend’s British Grand Prix will once again see Brad Pitt take to the track, as filming continues for a Formula One movie produced by Apple Original Films and Lewis Hamilton.

And, just like the real-world teams, Pitt’s fictional APX GP team has some new sponsorship news to announce, in the form of a partnership with Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen.

IWC also sponsors the Mercedes F1 team, and given Hamilton is a driver of theirs – until he moves to Ferrari next season, of course – it's fitting for the watch company to feature in a film produced in part by the seven-time World Champion.

(Image credit: IWC)

IWC says its logo will appear on the front wing and halo device of the APX GP race cars, as well as on the drivers’ race suits, helmets and gloves, plus the team uniforms and pit garage. Timepieces from ICW’s Pilot collection will be worn by various characters – such as team drivers played by Pitt and co-star Damson Idris, and other team personnel. Other sponsors seen on the fictional cars include Tommy Hilfiger (which is also associated with Hamilton), SharkNinja, Expensify and F1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli.

Watches to feature in the film, which doesn’t yet have a name, include the IWC Big Pilot’s Watch 43 in stainless steel with a black dial, the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun in black, and the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41, also in steel with a black dial.

Motorsports fans learnt long ago not to get too excited at the prospect of their favourite sport appearing on the big screen. The history of the racing movie genre is littered with missed opportunities, lackluster scripts and far too many dramatic gear changes to truly impress hardcore fans of the real-world sport. But we’re an optimistic bunch, and hopes are still high that with Apple’s budget, Hamilton’s vast experience and Pitt’s star value, the upcoming film will be a success.

(Image credit: IWC)

We’re pleased to see it being filmed at real F1 events, for starters. A pair of APX GP cars lined up at the back of the grid ahead of the 2023 British Grand Prix (since the script casts the APX duo as backmarkers) and shots of the real-world event were captured to add authenticity to director Joseph Kosinski’s vision. That’s the same Kosinski who was responsible for Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy.

A set of IWC watches won’t make or break Hollywood’s latest attempt at a motorsport movie, but their inclusion continues to beat the authenticity drum. Although it doesn't yet have a name, Apple Original Films’ F1 movie will arrive in cinemas internationally on 25th June 2025, followed by a US debut two days later.