These glasses are essential if you suffer from motion sickness when travelling

Travel sickness, or motion sickness, affects millions of people all over the world. It can make travelling a nightmare for many, when it should be a happy, memorable, occasion.

With this in mind, Citroën, a brand dedicated to comfort, has provided a solution to battle the problem.

These are the first glasses against motion sickness!

According to the NHS website, motion sickness is caused by repeated movements when travelling, like going over bumps in a car or moving up and down in a boat. The inner ear sends different signals to your brain from those your eyes are seeing. These confusing messages cause you to feel unwell.

The 'Seetroën' glasses, designed by studio 5•5, use Boarding Ring technology, and are a patented and clinically tested medical device.

The blue liquid inside the clear rims gives you an artificial horizon, and stops the confusing messages that cause you to feel unwell.

As soon as the first symptoms of motion sickness occur you put them on. They can be worn over prescription glasses.

You leave them on for 10 to 12 minutes so that your senses can resynchronise.

Then simply take the glasses off and enjoy your journey.

We think they're a really neat solution, and could make travel more pleasent for a number of people (as long as you don't mind looking goofy for 10 minutes).

It's worth noting that the consumption of anti-motion sickness drugs (or any other psychoactive substance) will cancel the effects of wearing of Seetroën glasses. This is because glasses can re-synchronize the vision with the perceptions of the inner ear, the operation of which is disrupted by the action of these drugs.

They also can't be used by children under 10 years old.