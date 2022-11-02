These are the iMac models being made obsolete this month

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iMac has had a turbulent time lately. After the home run that was the iMac 24-inch – a device which I maintain is the coolest looking computer you can buy – the combination of the Mac Studio and the Apple Studio Display felt like a bit of a swing and a miss.

The Studio is obscenely powerful and capable of just about any task you throw at it, but it holds a price tag which befits that sort of power. The Display is stunning, but there are other great options when looking for a monitor for your MacBook that don't require a mortgage.

The MacBook has also been a nuisance to the iMac. Improvements such as the M1 and M2 chips have significantly narrowed the gap between laptops and their desktop equivalents. I've personally been using a MacBook Air M1 for over a year now and I've never found a task it can't handle.

Now, a host of older iMac models are set to be made obsolete at the end of the month. According to MacRumours (opens in new tab), Apple announced the decision in an intercepted memo. It covers a range of models including: Late 2013 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, the mid 2014 21.5-inch model, and the late 2014 27-inch model with the 5k Retina display.

Once made obsolete, the devices will no longer be eligible for servicing and replacement parts will be unattainable.

What is the best obsolete iMac alternative?

If you have an older iMac that is being made obsolete, you may want to consider an upgrade. The good news is that there are a range of options available depending on your needs.

Overall, the best alternative for most people is the 24-inch iMac we've already mentioned. It's stylish and it's loaded with the M1 chip which means it will handle pretty much anything. Plump for the slightly higher spec models to gain two extra USB-C ports and you should be ready to go.

If you still crave a bigger screen, the Mac Mini allows you to connect up to the display of your choice – whether that's the best 4K monitor, the best gaming monitor, or the best ultrawide monitor. If you're unsure, we've even collated the best of all of them – check out the best monitor for the Mac Mini.

The Mac Mini packs similar specs to the iMac 24-inch, though you'll still get a couple of old-school USB-A ports and a HDMI offering. That could be useful when adding a keyboard and a mouse, as you wont need any extra adapters.