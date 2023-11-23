These are the best smartwatch deals you'll find this Black Friday

While tech trends come an go, smartwatches have proven that they're here to stay. After around a decade as part of our lives, these wrist-mounted devices have become crucial for a wide array of users, bringing health and fitness metrics and connectivity to a tiny footprint.

The market is massive, but there are a few models which stand out as being some of the best. That includes the Apple Watch – arguably the most recognisable device on the market – as well as Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Google Pixel Watch.

Here, I've hunted down the best deals on the most popular models, so that you don't have to. This page will be kept updated too, so make sure to check back if you're hunting for a bargain over the Black Friday weekend.

Best Apple Watch Deals

If you're an iPhone user, you'll want an Apple Watch for ultimate connectivity. And whether you have to have the latest tech, or are happy with a bargain on something a little older, there's something here for you.

Apple Watch Series 9: was £399 , now £379 at Amazon

Save £20 on the brand new Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. This new model has only been about for a few months, so finding it with any reduction is good going! Perfect if you want the latest tech. Check Prices: John Lewis £379

Apple Watch Series 8: was £449 , now £349 at Amazon

Save £100 on the Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon. While this model may be a year older than the one above, it does come with both GPS and Cellular, for connectivity even away from your phone. Check Prices: John Lewis £349

Best Google Pixel Watch deals

While there currently aren't any deals on the new Google Pixel Watch 2 – I'll be keeping my eyes peeled and will update this page if that changes – there are some great bargains to be had on the older Pixel Watch model.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

If you use a Samsung phone, you'll get the best integration with a Samsung watch. If you use any Android phone, though, these are a great pick, offering killer specs and software.