These 5 Dyson vacuum cleaners just got a huge price cut for Memorial Day

Despite the fact Memorial Day doesn’t start until tomorrow, that hasn’t stopped many retailers launching a variety of impressive deals in the lead up.

If you're on the lookout for one of the best vacuum cleaners, I'd recommend taking a look on Amazon. Not only has it discounted a considerable amount of different appliances and gadgets, it's reduced a number of best-selling Dyson models. This is particularly impressive due to Dyson deals being few and far between.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best Dyson deals from Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Whether you're looking for a newer model or something a little cheaper, I guarantee you'll find what you're looking for.

Dyson V15 Detect Pro: was $749.99, now $649.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The Dyson V15 Detect Pro features two click-in batteries that provide up to 120 minutes of run time. Its versatile cordless format transforms into a handheld vacuum with one click so you can clean up high, down low, and everywhere in between.

Dyson Outsize: was $599.99, now $399.99 at Amazon (save $200)

The Dyson Outsize delivers Dyson suction power in a larger format. It's engineered with the suction power, run time, size, and tools to deep clean larger spaces. It has a 25% wider cleaner head and a 150% larger bin compared to the Dyson V11.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra: was $499.99, now $399.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. The latest hair de-tangling technology automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush bar as it cleans.