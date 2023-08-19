These 5 dog movies with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes are a real treat

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Everyone loves dogs so why wouldn't you want to watch a movie about them too? These movies aren't just about cute canines however, with Rotten Tomatoes scores of over 80%, they're all good enough to stand on their two (or four) feet.

Whether you're watching alone, with a furry friend or just can't wait for upcoming R-rated dog movie Strays, try these 5 brilliant doggie flicks across the best streaming services.

1. Bolt

(Image credit: Walt Disney)

Starring John Travolta and Miley Cyrus, Bolt tells the story of dog who wants for nothing. The star of his own TV show, Bolt is one spoiled pooch. He has never gone without food or attention and even believes his own superpowers.

When a mix-up leads to him winding up on the other side of the country, Bolt comes crashing down to earth with a thud. How can this pampered pup survive on the mean streets of New York?

This is a really fun movie with a 90% critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes that you would be wrong to overlook.



Bolt is streaming on Disney+ now.

2. Dog

(Image credit: MGM Pictures)

The imaginatively named Dog is one you'll definitely need tissues for. Based on a road trip star (and co-director) Channing Tatum took with his own terminally ill dog, Lulu.



This movie differs from Tatum's own experience, but both pooches are named Lulu, and it's clear to see there's a lot of love on show here. In this movie, Tatum plays a veteran tasked with taking his fallen friend's former military dog to his funeral. To be honest, there won't be a dry eye in the house. This is not a movie for children FYI.

Dog is on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

(Image credit: Walt Disney)

Arguably the most famous dog movie since Lassie, this 1993 flick featured heavily in my childhood and, no doubt, countless others.

Any dog with Michael J Fox's voice has my attention, but it's the heartwarming story that has me hooked every time this movie comes on. Believing their owners have abandoned them, Chance (Fox), Shadow (Don Amiche) and Sassy (A feline Sally Field) set out on an epic trip across California to be reunited with their vacationing owners.

Only 84 minutes long, this is a small but perfectly formed story with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes that will have you holding onto your fur baby by the end.

Homeward Bound is now on Disney+.

4. Frankenweenie

(Image credit: Walt Disney)

Trust Tim Burton to take something as wholesome as a boy and his dog and completely flip it on its head. Frankenweenie is gloriously spooky and sweet in equal measure.



After bringing his beloved pooch, Sparky, back to life, Victor Frankenstein soon realises there's something a little off about his faithful hound. There's a lesson in here somewhere about grief and letting go, but I'm mostly on board for the beautiful aesthetic (the Halloween countdown starts now). Make no mistake, however, with 88% amongst critics on Rotten Tomatoes, this is a quality picture.

Frankenweenie is streaming on Disney+

5. Togo

(Image credit: Walt Disney)

The story of the dog Time magazine called "the most heroic animal of all time" Togo was a husky who lead a life like no other. The runt of his litter, he went on to become a hero and an Alaskan legend.

This movie, starring Willem Dafoe and his brilliantly expressive face, recounts Togo's greatest accomplishment when as a senior hound of 12 years, he led the delivery of the Diptheria serum to some of the most dangerous parts of Alaska.

Remarkably, Togo is played in the movie by Diesel, a direct ancestor of Togo himself, and puts in a performance the old boy would be proud of. With a 93% from critics and a 95% from audiences, everyone knows that Togo was a good boy.

Togo is streaming on Disney+