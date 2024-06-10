There could be a better and brighter Philips Hue spotlight bulb released soon

QUICK SUMMARY A rumour is circulating that Philips Hue is about to release a new GU10 spotlight bulb that's better and brighter than before. It's not clear when or when the bulb will be available, as well as the price point, but we're expected to know more within the next few weeks,

The best Philips Hue lights are a staple in anyone's smart home setup, especially when it comes to creating ambience in the home. Because of this, the brand is known for continuously releasing new products and updates, and smart bulbs are no exception.

A rumour is circulating that Philips Hue is about to release a new GU10 spotlight bulb. Whilst the current GU10 bulb is available in White, White Ambiance and White and Colour Ambiance, the new bulb is set to be better and brighter than previous models.

The rumour originates from Hueblog.com, a news outlet focused exclusively on Philips Hue products.

It's been suggested that the White Ambiance and White and Colour Ambiance versions of the new GU10 bulb will offer 400 lumens brightness, up from 350 lumens. The increase is even higher for the standard White version, which has risen from 230 lumens to 350 lumens.

The energy efficiency rating will also improve, moving from class G to class E. Hueblog.com has stated this is a 'considerable increase for compact LEDs'.

It isn't clear where or when the new spotlight bulbs will be available, or for how much, but it's expected to be within the next few weeks. That means if you've been eyeing up purchasing some new ones, you're better off waiting a little longer.

