The world's first Matter-certified air purifier is here, and it can track your sleep pattern

QUICK SUMMARY WELOV, a brand of AiDot, has launched the P200 Pro Air Purifier, the world's first-ever Matter-Certified air purifier. It has a variety of features, including integration with Apple Health and Sleep Mode. The P200 Pro is scheduled for release on WELOV's Amazon and AiDot store in March.

WELOV, a brand of AiDot, proudly announces the enhancement of its acclaimed P200 Pro Air Purifier, making it the first-ever Matter-Certified air purifier in the market. As a universal device communication system, Matter allows smart home products to talk to one another, syncing up their controls and ultimately making your smart home experience easier.

The best air purifiers improve the air quality in your home by removing allergens, particles and pollution. Whilst a fair amount can be controlled remotely, a Matter-Certified model hasn't appeared in the market previously, making the P200 Pro an impressive entry.

AiDot achieved its first Matter certification in November 2022 after producing a range of Matter-compatible smart lighting products. This contributed to AiDot's commitment to expanding its Matter-compatible lineup into the home appliance market.

(Image credit: AiDot)

The P200 Pro monitors external real-time environmental factors and integrates with Apple Health, ensuring users experience a comfortable and pollution-free sleep environment.

By authorising sleep data sharing with Apple Health, users can access an innovative Sleep Mode feature. This allows the P200 Pro to adjust purification modes according to light and deep sleep cycles, ultimately providing a more comfortable sleeping experience. The feature further offers a range of customisable functionalities, including personalised sleep profiles, sound level monitoring for a healthy sleep environment and customisable lighting effects.

"WELOV is dedicated to delivering convenience and versatility to our users," stated Luke Lin, CEO at AiDot. "Achieving Matter 1.2 certification not only shows WELOV's comprehensive transition into the Home Appliance IoT sphere but also reflects our commitment to providing consumers with a convenient and comfortable indoor living environment."

The P200 Pro is scheduled for release on WELOV's Amazon and AiDot store in March.