The Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer drops to cheapest ever price at Amazon

The summer sales are in full swing and with the Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 right around the corner, we’re seeing lots of cheap deals and discounts on the best air fryers .

If you’ve been wanting an air fryer for a while or need an upgrade on your current model, I’ve just found the best deal on the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer which is currently better than half price off at Amazon.

Originally priced at £119.99, the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer is now just £57.10, saving you 52% on this high quality air fryer. As a seasoned deals hunter for T3, I can confidently say that this is the cheapest price that the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer has ever been, so if you need a new air fryer, this is the one I’d pick.

Tower T17039 Xpress Pro 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was £119.99 , now £57.10 at Amazon

Save £62.89 on the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer at Amazon. This 5-in-1 air fryer offers an 11-litre capacity, so you can batch cook, meal prep and make large meals for the entire family. It has a sleek and compact design that won’t take up too much space on your countertop and it cooks up to 30% faster than a traditional oven.

As a 5-in-1 appliance, the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer can cook a variety of different foods using five different methods, including air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate and rotisserie. Yes, you read that right: the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer has a rotisserie function which has spit and handle accessories that cook a whole rotisserie-style chicken in under an hour.

Using Tower’s exclusive Vortx technology, the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer rapidly circulates hot air around food, using little to no oil and cooking faster than other cooking methods. The black and silver design of the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer pairs nicely with other kitchen appliances, and its two dial control panel is easy to use and lets you customise multiple aspects of your cooking, including temperature and timers.

Not only is the Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer cheaper than it's ever been before in this Amazon deal, but it can also save you money in the long run. The Tower Xpress Pro Air Fryer uses less power than traditional ovens, so you can save up to 70% on your energy bills by buying and using an air fryer (see our air fryer vs multi-cooker vs oven for more details.