The top 5 best Sky TV deals available on Black Friday

We're now well and truly in the midst of Black Friday deals as retailers across the world introduce huge discounts on pretty much everything. Not to be outdone, Sky is offering some huge discounts on Sky TV packages for Black Friday.
If you have a TV, chance are you've heard of Sky and potentially even investigated some of their packages but found them too expensive. That's okay! Sky is historically quite pricey, especially for casual TV viewers that aren't into sports, and Black Friday is a great opportunity to get Sky TV for a little bit less.
We'll get into the specific deals in a moment but the broad outlines is that Sky TV is the basic package, offering hundreds of channels and boxsets, and everything else is built on top of that. Sports, for example, is an add-on to Sky TV, as is Cinema. What you choose depends on what you watch and want to watch.
Sky TV Big Bundle | Sky Sports, Cinema & Netflix (18 months)
Was £106/month | Now £66/month | Available from Sky
This is by far the best value Black Friday deals Sky is offering, with a huge £40/month saving (or £720 over the entire contract) and you get everything Sky has to offer, incluidng multi-room and HD.
View Deal
Sky TV + Netflix (18 months)
Was £36/month | Now £27.50/month | Available from Sky
It does what it says on the tin: everything Sky TV has to offer plus everything Netflix has to offer, all in one place. Plus, extra packages on top of this deal are 50% off, too. View Deal
Sky TV + Netflix + Sky Sports (18 months)
Was £66/month | Now £42.50/month | Available from Sky
For the sports lovers out there, this one is perfect. Save £23.50/month (or £420 over the contract) and never miss a sporting fixture ever again, no matter whether it's F1, golf, football, rugby, cricket, or NFL. View Deal
Sky TV + Sky Cinema (18 months)
Was £49/month | Now £34.50 | Available from Sky
If you love films, and we certainly do, Sky Cinema is an unmissable addition to your TV setup, even if you already have the streaming services. New and exclusive movies appear constantly and the huge back catalogue will keep you entertained for hours. View Deal
Sky TV + HD + Ultra HD + Multiscreen (18 months)
Was £54/month | Now £37/month | Available from Sky
Having more than one TV in the house is the norm now and Sky has a package just for those people: standard Sky TV plus HD and Multiscreen does just that, letting you watch hundreds of channels and boxsets in HD and above. View Deal
Black Friday is the perfect time to get a cheaper Sky TV package and as we've seen, the deals on offer are very compelling. Sky also lets you build your own bundle, starting at £25/month, with 50% off additions like Sky Sports.
