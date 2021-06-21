The top 3 Le Creuset deals of Amazon Prime Day… and 3 cookware deals that blow them out of the water

Le Creuset cookware: you just can't have too much of it. Probably best known for their classic casseroles – or Dutch ovens as Americans call them – the brand now makes practically everything you can think of for your kitchen, that doesn't run on electricity.

We have an ongoing roll call of the best Le Creuset deals running all year around, but Amazon Prime Day looks a particularly good moment to snap up some cheap Le Creuset deals. Not just at Amazon, either – there are plenty of cookware and general retailers offering tasty Le Creuset savings over the coming days. But obviously, Amazon is our main focus…

However, other luxury cookware brands are available. So we've also found three great deals from the best le Creuset rivals. By all means, shop all the other best Prime Day deals this year, but whatever you do, don't miss out on a nice bit of cast iron, stainless steel or stoneware cookware today.

The best Le Creuset deals for Amazon Prime Day (UK)

Lowest price Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish With Lid, 24 cm, 4.2 Litre | Was £250 | Now £175 | Save £75 at Amazon UK

The secret to getting the best deal on a Le Creuset casserole is to go through all the size and colour options until you find one that a) you like and b) is going cheap. To save you the bother of doing that, we've picked out this one in the popular 24cm size and in eye-pleasing cerise. No, that's not Jody Foster's character in Silence of the Lambs. View Deal

Our genius price widgets below have many further options for you.

The best Le Creuset deals for Amazon Prime Day (US)

Lowest price Le Creuset Chef Oven with trivet | Was £316 | Now £180 | Save 43% at Amazon USA

A Chef Oven is kind of a classier, sleeker looking Dutch oven. This one comes with both a silicone trivet to protect your table or worktop and a HUGE saving to protect your precious bank balance. The material is the classic enamelled cast iron you love, while the 'unique curved sides promote the natural movement of heated liquid.' Quality results guaranteed.View Deal

Le Creuset Skinny Griddle | Was £316 | Now £180 | Save 43% at Amazon USA

Appropriately, Le Creuset has also slimmed down the price of its enamelled cast iron Skinny Griddle. For grilling up steaks, onions, vegetables and anything else one can imagine grilling, this flat top needs no seasoning and is easy to clean, yet hard to beat. A large number of colour options are available.View Deal

The best Le Creuset RIVAL deals for Amazon Prime Day

(Image credit: De Buyer)

Staub Oval Cocotte 29cm | Was £259 | Now £153 | Save 41% at Amazon UK

These Staub 'cocottes' are this French brand from the Alsace region's answer to Le Creuset's casserole dishes. They are, in my opinion, even better than Le Creuset's. They're also usually even more expensive, so this massive price slash is very welcome.View Deal

De Buyer Mineral B Element, 28 cm | Was £55 | Now £46 | Save 16% at Amazon UK

If you've been thinking of buying a pan that has natural non-stick properties and lasts forever, as opposed to one that uses obscures plastics to achieve non-stick and lasts 5 years or so, De Buyer should be top of your list. Serious pro cooking kit, that does require a little care and attention, but repays it 100-fold. Not especially pricey either, especially with 16% off.

View Deal

All-Clad 3-quart pan | Was $255 | Now $140 | Save 45% at Amazon US

Forget three-ply stainless steel, as used by Le Creuset. This is from All-Clad's 5-ply range, with alternating layers of stainless steel and aluminium to optimise strength, conductivity and ease of cleaning. At 3 quarts it's a handy medium size, but the saving is XXL. All-Clad is probably America's leading luxury cookware brand. View Deal

More of the best Le Creuset prices from around the web

In the USA

The Le Creuset US site is a great place to start – summer sale now on!

Williams Sonoma has up to 50% off Le Creuset

Shop Le Creuset Dutch ovens and more at Amazon.com

Get $140 off Le Creuset Dutch ovens at Macy's!

Shop Le Creuset deals at Wayfair

In the UK

John Lewis stocks a LOT of Le Creuset deals

Ecookshop Le Creuset sale

View the Harts of Stur Le Creuset sale here.

The Hut also has deals

