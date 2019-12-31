This Simba deal in the January sales cuts up to 35% off mattress bundles NOW

There are just a few days left to take advantage of the Simba January sale. Right now, you can save up to 35% on mattresses at Simba if you choose a bundle deal. This is a great-value offer: we think the Simba is one of the best mattresses you can buy, and with up to a third knocked off the price, you're making a solid saving.

There are three bundles on offer: if you just want the mattress, pick the Simba Essentials Bundle at the bottom of the page. It's the cheapest way to buy a Simba mattress - you'll get a free mattress protector added to your order (worth up to £75), followed by a smooth 25% discount.

Alternatively, add two height adjustable hybrid pillows to your order and you'll get a free mattress protector plus a 30% discount. Or go the whole hog and choose the Ultimate Simba hybrid bundle: add two pillows and the fantastic Simba hybrid duvet to your order, and you'll get a free mattress protector and an impressive 35% discount.

These great-value Simba mattress deals won't last forever though - so if you're looking to buy a Simba mattress in the January sales, this is your chance.

Simba now makes three different mattresses. We think the popular Simba Hybrid Original is the best mattress you can buy if you're in the market for a hybrid mattress (and with an average score of 4.5 out of five stars on independent site Trust Pilot, from over 10,000 consumer reviews, users agree). However, if you're looking for the cheapest Simba mattress, choose the Simba Hybrid Essential; or for premium luxury, you'll want the Simba Hybrid Pro.

Here's what each of the three bundle offers looks like:

