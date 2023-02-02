The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is hot – but not too hot

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In amongst the rollercoaster of the Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday, one new feature on the Samsung Galaxy S23 range may have slipped by unnoticed. Sure, it's not as sexy as a 200MP camera, or a fancy Snapdragon processor, but it could prove to be just as crucial to the success of the device.

For this year, the Galaxy handsets have an improved heat dissipation area, which should allow the device to stay cooler in use. Some users of the previous generation Samsung Galaxy S22 found that the phone could heat up a lot while in use, and this should help to limit that.

It should also be helped by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The chip features greater power efficiency than its predecessor, meaning it takes less energy to complete tasks.

The change in the size of the vapor chamber – the heat sink used inside the S23 range – is shown in a post on Twitter from Ice Universe (opens in new tab). Ice is a massively respected tech tipster, with particular expertise in Samsung information.

The post shows a GIF which morphs from the S22 range to the S23 to show the difference. Each model has a larger heat sink on the S23 range, while the base model also sees a change in material – from graphite to a vapor chamber.

It's a neat upgrade for the S23 range. Sure, the fancy stuff is great, but this is a real-world change that will make a difference for every single user. Not only that, but it's an additional safety measure which should help to re-write some of the history Samsung has with overheating handsets.