The PS5 SSD that Sony recommends just plunged to its lowest-ever price point

When the PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny was asked to recommend which of the best PS5 SSDs he was going to buy for his own PlayStation 5 console he highlighted the WD_Black SN850.

And, excitedly, that exact PS5 SSD is has just been reduced to its lowest-ever price point at Amazon, with a huge £108 price cut applied.

The reason why Cerny, the guy who actually oversaw the development of the PS5 console, recommended the WD_Black SN850 1TB with heatsink is obvious – it delivers incredibly rapid read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s and is the perfect partner for a PS5 console, offering buckets of extra space for games and a plug-and-play cooling solution already installed.

So, that's the PS5 SSD that not only is recommended by us as the "best PS5 SSD with heatsink included", but also that the lead system architect of the entire PlayStation 5 project also recommends, with a 42% price cut applied.

It's a seriously impressive deal and perfect for any PS5 owner looking to expand their system's storage.

WD_Black SN850 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink: was £257.99, now £149.99 at Amazon

This is the PS5 SSD that PlayStation 5's lead system architect, Mark Cerny, recommended for the console, making it a no-brainer recommendation to any gamer. The deal slices a going on half-price 41% off the drive, which comes with a heatsink pre-applied, too, meaning you just have to slot it in your system.

In our write-up of the WD Black SN850 1TB we said that:

"If you like the idea of ludicrous read and write speeds that smoke the PS5 criteria, but want to buy a drive that comes with a heatsink attached for easier plug-and-play installation, then the WD Black SN850 1TB Heatsink is a great option."

Want to know how easy it is to upgrade your PS5 console with extra storage? Then be sure to check out T3's PS5 SSD installation guide, which comes with a detailed step-by-step video explainer.

