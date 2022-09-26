The Pixel Watch could hit shelves sooner than you think

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google's launch event for the Pixel Watch is now less than two weeks away. Thanks to a never-ending stream of leaks and rumours, we already have a fairly good idea of what the Pixel Watch will be capable of.

But previous rumours of a gap between the October 6th announcement and the day when users can finally get their hands on Google's debut smartwatch may have been disproved.

Images have appeared on a Reddit post (opens in new tab) in the Pixel Watch subreddit, which show the retail packaging for the first time. The box closely resembles the packaging for the Google Pixel 6 phones, with minimal information displayed on the box.

(Image credit: Reddit User: u/xXavi3rx)

The box shows an image of the device, with the Google logo and the device name atop it, and a Fitbit logo in the bottom corner.

The fact that these devices are already hitting retailers is a sure sign that you'll be able to buy a Pixel Watch as soon as they are launched. This is yet to be confirmed officially, but Google's launch event notes do suggest that all devices will be available from launch.

Google Pixel Watch: key features

Google has remained tight-lipped over their first entry into the smartwatch sector. That hasn't stopped the rumour mill from trying to fill the gaps, though.

The device is expected to utilise the Exynos 9110 chipset with a 300mAh battery.

It will deploy a reimagined WearOS experience which Google says will integrate with Android phones and the Pixel range for a better ecosystem experience.

Another new Pixel Watch feature update suggests that the Google assistant will be available as a complication on the watch face. The feature was spotted on a render used in Google's marketing video for the new Pixel range.

Pixel Watch will feature Fitbit fitness tracking, though little has been confirmed about exactly which features will be present.