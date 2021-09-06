The Photography Show is back and better than ever!

After two and a half years of ‘doing it digital’, The Photography Show & The Video Show is returning to the NEC in Birmingham from 18 to 21 September, and boy, the 2021 event is going to be pretty special.

Not only will it bring photography and filmmaking communities together for the first time in months, but it’ll also give visitors the chance to try out the latest kit, chat with brand experts about products best suited to them and get inspiration from a superb speaker line-up – in person (but still in a responsible and safe manner).

The Photography Show & The Video Show is all about setting photographers and filmmakers on a path to the next stage of their creative (or commercial) journey, and we can’t wait to get those wheels turning again.

All are welcome and there's something for everyone, whatever your chosen craft, genre or kit.

And to build on that good news, we've got a discount code that will save you 20-percent on the booking price.

Terms and conditions: Discount applies to standard adult entry only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion, including concession rates. The code expires on 15 September 2021 and cannot be applied retrospectively.

Professional photographers, videographers and image-making industry representatives can apply for FREE entry to the show. All applications will be verified against specific criteria.