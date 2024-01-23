The OnePlus 12 is officially unveiled and looks like a killer Android phone

2024 looks set to bring even more options and better technology to the Android phone market. Last year saw the segment enjoy fantastic success, with stacks of new releases and top tech.

Now, another release showcases just how good a year 2024 is going to be. That's because the OnePlus 12 has just been unveiled – and it looks like a monstrously good device.

As we'd have expected, this comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside. However, that's pushed with the aid of the Trinity Engine. That is a OnePlus exclusive design, and works to make the most of the hardware and software on offer. That improves performance and efficiency across the board – the NPU sees a 98% performance boost, for example.

Elsewhere, we find the next generation of OnePlus' camera collaboration with Hasselblad. This time out, that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 sensor for main duties. That was also used on the OnePlus Open, and should offer superb shot-snapping prowess.

That's paired with a 64MP 3x telephoto lens and 48MP ultra-wide with a 114° field of view. The telephoto is the real highlight there, though. A 3x optical zoom is paired with up to 6x zoom in the sensor, with a total range of 120x zoom. That's positively insane, and should make binoculars or telescopes a thing of the past.

There's a neat Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) system built-in, too. That should help to keep shots stable and blur-free – especially handy when you're zoomed in 120 times over.

It's not just hardware in the camera which is getting a boost, either. Portrait mode has been reworked alongside Hasselblad to offer a range of authentic looks for different classic models.

Then, there's the battery life. 100W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC charging means that devices will recharge incredibly quickly. If that's not enough for you, there's also a 5,400mAh battery inside. All of that combined should make for a device which is pretty much always charged.

Oh, and the last of the real headline specs is the display. That's a 2k ProXDR panel with a whopping 4,500 nits of peak brightness. No, that is not a typo – it's nearly double the brightness of the recently released Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. That should make for a handset which can be used in just about any environment, with vivid colours to boot.