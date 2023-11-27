The Ninja Foodi Air Fryer is an absolute steal in this cheap Cyber Monday deal

Are you sick of hearing about air fryer deals yet? No? Well good, because I’ve just found a brilliant discount on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer in the best Cyber Monday deals .

Right now in the Ninja Cyber Monday sale, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is 37% off, taking this high quality dual basket air fryer down to its cheapest ever price.

Originally priced at £219.99, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is now just £139, saving shoppers £80. Rated as the best air fryer on the market, this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer drop to… and it’s worth every penny!

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is the only kitchen appliance you’ll ever need. It has six functions, including air fryer, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate and max crisp to perfectly cook your meals every time. The dual baskets offer two different cooking zones so you can cook multiple foods at the same time using different temperatures and timings. See our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer review for more details.

You know what they say, go big or go home! So, if you fancy a bigger air fryer model, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX is 33% off in the Cyber Monday sales. This version of the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer MAX is exclusive to Amazon and comes in a special edition copper and black colourway – find out more below.