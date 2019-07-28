The modular Bowflex Selecttech dumbbells are perfect for any home gym

The good weather can only mean one thing: time to showcase those guns you have been working these past few months/years. Let the sun beat down on those perfectly formed biceps, magnificent triceps and rounded shoulder muscles.

Even if you haven't got the arms of the gods, the Bowflex Selecttech dumbbells can help you get them. Needless to say, you have to put the work in yourself, even these dumbbells won't magically turn you into a buff person. What they can do, though, is to potentially replace a whole gym rack-worth of weights so you don't have to empty the garage/spare room out completely to house a good selection of lifting materials.

This is one of the reasons why the Bowflex Selecttech range made it to the top of our best weights list.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Why do we recommend the Bowflex Selecttech dumbbells for home gyms?

Setting up a home gym can be a tedious process. You have to think about the type of equipment you want to include and also find a space to place them all. If you've ever seen a full dumbbell weight rack in a gym, you know that only the biggest abodes can house that much steel under one roof.

The solution to this issue is a modular dumbbell system such as the Bowflex Selecttech. Here, a pair of dumbbells replace a whole set of individual weights, freeing up a lot of potential real estate for other equipment. It is also easier to store them away when they not is use.

It might not be that easy to carry them around, though. The Selecttech 1090I, for example, weighs 41kg (90 lbs) per dumbbell. That's not something you will just pick and shove in the closet too easily. Saying this, it is very easy to pick the right amount of weight using the dials at the end of the dumbbells. Just turn the dial to the desired weight and lift the dumbbell up from the plastic tray.

(Image credit: Bowflex)

What exercises can I do with dumbbells?

Most people will probably associate dumbbells with bicep curls, but they can train so much more than just the front of your upper arm. Biceps are overrated, hear me out!

Triceps are the new biceps and you can use dumbbells to strengthen these muscles doing overhead extensions, triceps kickbacks or lying triceps extensions. Tone your shoulders doing shoulder presses, lateral raises or upright rows. You can even train your legs with dumbbells: squats can be performed with dumbbells as well as lunges and deadlifts.

Get a weight bench for your home gym and you can further extend your repertoire: bigger your chest muscles (or 'pecs') with bench presses, dumbbell flyers or straight-arm pullovers with dumbbells. Not to mention the back exercises like one arm rows or reverse flyers. The possibilities are truly endless.

Modular dumbbells are perfect for home gyms due to their compact size and versatility. If you choose to buy one, the Bowlfex Selecttech range is one of the best options out there. Just click on the link below to buy the Bowflex Selecttech dumbbells for the best prices available.

Further reading