The Marvels streaming release date revealed, here's when it will be on Disney+

The Marvels might not have set the box office alight when it hit cinemas last November, but it currently has a score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, so fans are happy with it.

And, you'll soon get to find out why for yourself, as the Captain Marvel sequel will hit Disney+ in just a couple of weeks.

Already available to purchase or rent from the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, the film will be available on Disney's top-notch streaming service from 7 February 2024 (via Digital Spy).

The Marvels sees Brie Larson return as Captain Marvel, but this time she's joined by two other superheroes, Monica Rambeau (played by Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan (played by the excellent Iman Vellani).

It's great Sunday afternoon matinee fare and, at just 1-hour 45-minutes long, is the shortest Marvel Studios movie yet. That actually means it's tight in its editing and direction (Nia DaCosta) so mercifully lacks some of the dragged-out exposition in some of the other flims.

That also means though, that you'll really need to watch a few other MCU outings to get what's going on. Captain Marvel is a must, as is the Ms. Marvel TV series. We also suggest WandaVision to find out Rambeau's origin as a Captain Marvel/Photon.

They are all also on Disney+ to stream whenever you fancy.

How much does Disney+ cost?

Disney+ is available to subscribe across three price plans.

Standard with Ads costs just £4.99 per month in the UK and gives you access to all content. However, there will be commercials that pop up at the beginning of films and during TV shows. It is also limited to 1080p streaming and 5.1 surround sound. Plus, there is no offline viewing capability.

A Standard service is available at £7.99 per month (£79.90 for 12-months) and is capped at 1080p and 5.1, too. The ads are gone though and you can download videos to devices to watch offline.

Finally, there's a Premium tier. It is priced at £10.99 per month (£109.90 for 12-months), but you get improved video quality at up to 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos sound. You also get to stream on four devices simultaneously (the others are limited to two).

Disney+ subscribers in the US only get two plans – one with ads for $7.99 per month, one without (and 4K HDR / Dolby Atmos) for $13.99 per month.