The Last of Us season 2 gets a huge boost that will make it look even better

The Last of Us season 2 is yet to start filming but when it does it'll do so in style. It has been revealed that the directors of the first season, Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann and Peter Hoar, will be joined by a stellar line-up of award-winners and nominees.

Likely to hit Sky TV, HBO and the streaming services Now and Max next year, episodes of the much-anticipated second series will be directed by Emmy winner Mark Mylod (Succession), Emmy nominee Stephen Williams (Watchmen), Kate Herron, who directed the first season of Loki, and Nina Lopez-Corrado (Perry Mason).

The director of the game and some of the season 1 episodes, Druckmann, will return, as will Mazin and Hoar.

Production will start next month, according to Variety, with filming to take place in Vancouver, Canada. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return as Joel and Ellie respectively, and they will be joined by some new faces, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Isabela Merced as Dina.

Seasoned The Last of Us game fans will recognise those characters instantly, however it is currently unknown whether the TV series will stick to the controversial plotline of the sequel or diverge.

Some will hope there's a significant change at the beginning, anyway.

It's not unheard of for TV adaptations to feature different outcomes and even completely new characters. While many of the themes of The Walking Dead were taken from the comic books, the show itself often branched in different directions. Fan favourite character Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus in the AMC series, never appeared in the books at all.

Game of Thrones is another than radically differed from the source material on many an occasion. And the much-loved, Emmy nominated third episode of The Last of Us, "Long, Long Time" was complete new to the TV show.

Something tells us that Druckmann in particular will want to remain true to the game though, at least in this instance.

Still, we cannot wait to see it all pan out, so will keep our ear on the ground for more information in future.