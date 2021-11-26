The James Bond Blu-ray box set Black Friday deal I've been looking for is here

Among the chaos of Black Friday, I've been searching for a James Bond Blu-ray collection so that I can sit down over the Christmas break and catch up on the shenanigans of 007. At last, I think I've found the perfect one.

After watching No Time to Die at the cinema, I've had a big urge to rewatch the entire series. With 24 films in the box set, you can make your way from the very beginning with 1962's Dr. No and all the way through to 2015's Spectre.

It's something I've been keeping my eye on for a while after my old DVDs began to give up after many, many viewings. The price has slowly been descending over the last few months, at one point being £79.99. With that, it was time for an upgrade! Thanks to restoration and HD upscaling, this is one of the best ways to experience these classics today.

James Bond Collection [Blu-ray]: was £49.99, now £40.79 (save £9.20 James Bond Collection [Blu-ray]: was £49.99, now £40.79 (save £9.20 )

Experience 24 classic James Bond films in stunning Blu-ray. From Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Roger Moore to Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

James Bond Collection [DVD]: was £39.99, now £33.33 (save £6.66) James Bond Collection [DVD]: was £39.99, now £33.33 (save £6.66)

The same box set can also be found at a slightly cheaper price for the still sufficient DVD collection, so is potentially worth considering.

Why buy the James Bond Blu-ray collection?

Who doesn't love James Bond? Better still, you want to be able to watch all films in the best quality at the most affordable price. That's why this deal is worth snapping up before the price rises.

Whether it's the original adventures with Sean Connery, the beloved one-off flick with George Lazenby, Roger Moore's more comical years, Timothy Dalton's gritty edge, Pierce Brosnan's suave 90s reboot, or the latest missions under Danie Craig, there's something for everyone.

My personal favourite has always been tied between Casino Royale and Thunderball, so I'm very excited to experience them on Blu-ray for the very first time.