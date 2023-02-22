The iPhone 15 could get a massive RAM upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It might be a little early to call the iPhone 15 range the most anticipated iPhone in history, but it certainly feels that way. From the day the iPhone 14 was released last year, rumours and leaks started to circulate about the new device.

Since then, we've heard about everything from a titanium frame and curved edges, to a massive camera upgrade and ultra-thin bezels. If everything we've heard rumoured turns out to be true, we're in for a treat.

Now, talks of a RAM upgrade have surfaced. It comes from TrendForce (opens in new tab), a research company based in Taiwan. As part of a report they published regarding the balance between servers and mobiles in the RAM industry, they said, "Apple will bump up the capacity and specifications of the DRAM solutions featured in the next generation of the iPhone."

If true, it would mark the first upgrade to the RAM on an iPhone since the iPhone 12 Pro surfaced with 6GB. The boost would provide users with better multi-app performance, allowing for a greater range of background tasks to be performed without impacting the main app in use.

It's not clear whether the upgrade would come to all models in the range, or be limited to just the Pro variants. History tells us that Apple are likely to boost the premium tier before their standard offerings, and it would make sense as a way to differentiate between the tiers.

At the moment, the iPhone 15 range is widely expected to launch in September this year, so there is still some way to go before we'll know for certain what the range looks like. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates and further rumours, though.