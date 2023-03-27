The iPhone 15 could be eSIM-only in a much wider range of countries

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When the iPhone 14 was released, users in the USA found one major difference to the rest of the world – there was no SIM card tray. Instead, Apple opted to use eSIM's only.

It's a choice which sparked a lot of debate. Some considered the move to be a car-crash, forcing a less common technology onto users who didn't want to use it. Others, found that it was a good thing for users, offering ease-of-use and removing potential spots for water and dirt to creep into your handset.

Now, reports suggest that the change could roll out to further locations with the release of the iPhone 15 later this year. According to a report on the French website, iGeneration (opens in new tab), the model released in France will also be eSIM only. It's worth noting that the publication isn't especially well-known, and the reports haven't been corroborated by any official sources, so take it with a pinch of salt for now.

If true though, it's unlikely to be a change confined within the French borders. Generally, the same model is sold across large parts of Europe, with MacRumors (opens in new tab) noting that the same iPhone 14 variant was sold in France, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and more.

It certainly looks as though eSIM technology is set to become the standard for a much wider array of users, then. And personally, I'm all for it.

On the eSIM-only iPhone 14 variants, users can plug up to eight different virtual SIM cards into one handset. And while I can't think of anyone who would need eight different SIM cards, having the option is always better than not.

As someone who travels a fair bit, I find that the majority of countries are covered on my main SIM's roaming policy. But knowing that I can have a second SIM pre-installed and ready to go, which covers other locations, is incredibly re-assuring. The iPhone 15 shows no signs of deviating from the standard September release window, so we still have around six months to wait and find out.