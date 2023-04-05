The Instant Vortex Air Fryer hits cheapest ever price at Amazon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the Easter weekend just days away, it’s safe to say that we’re well and truly into spring. As spring arrives, so do the spring sales and we’re seeing many deals on kitchen appliances and spring cleaning essentials, like vacuum cleaners, air fryers, coffee machines, and much more.

Amazon has been offering big discounts on air fryers (opens in new tab), including this money-saving deal on the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer. Right now, you can get 40% off the popular Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, taking it down to under £60.

View the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer deal (opens in new tab)

Shop all spring deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £99.99, the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer is now just £59.99, thanks to a £40 price cut. Available in black, the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer is currently in our top three for the best air fryer (opens in new tab), so we really can’t recommend it enough… especially when it’s at this low price.

The Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer has a 5.7-litre capacity and comes with 4 pre-set programmes, including air fry, bake, roast and reheat. A brilliant appliance for air fryer experts and novices alike, the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer is easy to use with its one-touch settings and the smart dial allows you to easily adjust the temperature and cooking time. For more details, check out our full Instant Vortex Air Fryer review (opens in new tab).

To view the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer deal, click the link above or keep reading to find more air fryer deals from Instant Pot.

(opens in new tab) Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: £99.99 , £59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 40% off the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer at Amazon. This simple air fryer from Instant Pot has 1700 watts of power which can tackle different foods and save 80% more energy than traditional cooking methods. It has an attractive manual design which requires little clean-up after you’ve used it, and offers versatile cooking for even the laziest of home cooks. Available in black.

If the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer sounds a bit too simple for your liking, or you want more cooking options, we’ve also found a great deal on the Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

The Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook has the same 5.7-litre capacity as the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer, but it comes with 6 cooking programmes, a see-through window and touchscreen controls. See our 5-star Instant Vortex Plus with ClearCook review (opens in new tab) for all the details.