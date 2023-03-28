These air fryers all have big discounts in the Amazon Spring Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you want to cook up a quick and healthy meal, one of the best air fryers is always a great option. They might work in a similar way to a convection oven, but the smaller space allows them to heat up quickly and provide that crispness that turns everything from chicken to chips into something really tasty.

Amazon surprised us this month with its spring sale, which is providing big discounts on a wide range of products from 27-29 March. There's deals on everything from 8K TVs to kitchen appliances, so it's the perfect time to tick off that wishlist.

Air fryers come in a range of different sizes to suit your needs. If you're cooking for one then the small single-drawer models like the Swan 4-litre (opens in new tab) are perfect. While families might want to go for the twin-drawer model like the Tower Eco Dual Drawer (opens in new tab) that allows you to cook multiple dishes at once.

Here are some of the best deals I found on air fryers in the Amazon Spring Sale.

(opens in new tab) Tower T17025 Vortx Compact Air Fryer: was £44.99 , now £36.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A simple small model with a manual dial for snacks or meals for one.

(opens in new tab) COSORI Air Fryer 4.7L, 9-in-1 Compact Air Fryer: was £109.99 , now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This larger single-drawer model is great for familes

(opens in new tab) Swan 4 litre Air Fryer: was £59.99 , now £47.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A small and simple single-drawer model for one.

(opens in new tab) Tower T17039 Xpress Pro 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven: was £119.99 , now £87.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 11-litre 5-in-1 air fryer is big enough to cook a whole chicken.

(opens in new tab) COSORI Smart Air Fryer Oven Dual Blaze 6.4L: was £179.99 , now £139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This modern-looking air fryer has a generous 6.4-litre basket and doesn't need pre-heating.

(opens in new tab) COSORI Air Fryer XXL 5.5L: was £119.99, now £87.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This XXL model features a 5.5-litre basket, which is great for couples or small families.

(opens in new tab) Tower T17021 Family Size Air Fryer: was £69.99 , now £48.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A family-sized air fryer with a 4.3-litre basket.