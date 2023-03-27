85-inch Sony 4K HDR TV deal instantly looks an Amazon Spring Sale bargain

Bag a massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV at a great price now

Sony X85J
(Image credit: Sony / Future)
By Mike Lowe
published

If you're looking for one of the best gaming TVs, but at a super-massive size, then you'll be considering one of the best 80+ inch TVs. And the Amazon Spring Sale has just landed, with its first whopper of an offe... without a super-massive price tag to match!

Check out the 85-inch Sony KD-85X85J 4K HDR TV at Amazon (opens in new tab)

That's why this sale discount on the 85-inch Sony Bravia X85J makes it a total bargain if you're seeking a huge 4K resolution and HDR-capable panel. An ideal buy if you're in the market for a TV upgrade right now.

First released in 2021 (if you want to check out the 2023 Sony TV range then here's all the top models explored) the X85J might be a step-down for the X90J, but it still crams in bags of dizzying technology. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, hence it being great for gamers, with support for VRR, ALLM and 120Hz.

Sony KD-85X85J 85-inch 4K HDR Google TV: was (opens in new tab)

Sony KD-85X85J 85-inch 4K HDR Google TV: was £1,999, now £1,499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is a simply incredible 4K HDR TV from Sony, and now for the Amazon Spring Sale it's retailing with £500 off the asking price. The gargantuan 85-inch panel size makes it perfect as the heart of a home cinema setup, whether you're into movies, gaming or both.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

If you want an 85-inch 4K HDR TV then normally you'd need a giant budget, but that's where this Sony really takes the cake. With a price under £1,500 you're getting it for less than many of the best TVs at much smaller sizes. So it's a win-win.

The X85J also comes in loads of other panel sizes, too, including 75- and 65-inch, so if you have a little less cash to spend then there are additional options – and they're still of a very respectable scale indeed.

I'm yet to see any more standout Amazon Spring Sale bargains such as these, especially for big TVs, and with newer models coming to market imminently, it makes sense that last-gen tellies such as this Sony will be up for improved prices. 

