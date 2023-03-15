The Hot 100, in the latest issue of T3!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new issue of T3 is here (opens in new tab), spilling the beans on the most hotly anticipated tech and trends coming your way.

Want to discover the most pioneering gadgets being developed right now? Then you’re in luck. Our experts have spent months scanning every announcement and analysing every think piece to bring you the hottest inbound products and innovations. From truly wireless tech to superpowered CPUs, discover the most game-changing gadgets and transformative trends on the horizon.

T3 magazine subscription (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Why subscribe? Discover the gadgets you never knew you needed

In-depth reviews and new tech explanations

Subscribe in print, digital, or a great-value bundle! From $2.62 /mth (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Find out why you’ll crave the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cutting-edge CPU and absurd 200MP camera, how Sony’s game-changing PSVR2 is revamping virtual reality, what makes the superb-sounding Apple HomePod the ideal partner for music or movies and much more.

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

Get this issue in our iPad edition (opens in new tab)

Read us on Android phones and tablets (opens in new tab)

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly (opens in new tab)

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Hot 100 – all the trailblazing tech and trends you can get your teeth into

– all the trailblazing tech and trends you can get your teeth into Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra tested – more evolution than revolution, this is still a brilliant phone with a truly terrific camera

– more evolution than revolution, this is still a brilliant phone with a truly terrific camera PSVR2 rated – discover how Sony’s game-changing headset is revamping virtual reality

– discover how Sony’s game-changing headset is revamping virtual reality Apple HomePod tested – this superb sounding speaker is the ideal partner for music or movies

– this superb sounding speaker is the ideal partner for music or movies Trailblazing phones & tablets – these new slates and smartphones are perfect for anyone looking for Android alternatives

– these new slates and smartphones are perfect for anyone looking for Android alternatives Sennheiser Ambeo Plus reviewed – this pricey soundbar has impressive sonic scale and punch

– this pricey soundbar has impressive sonic scale and punch OnePlus 11 rated – the bright display and super-fast charging make this a worthy upgrade

– the bright display and super-fast charging make this a worthy upgrade Mac mini M2 Pro tested – packing huge power into a tiny space, this is your perfect desktop pal

– packing huge power into a tiny space, this is your perfect desktop pal Canon EOS R6 Mark II reviewed – Canon’s updated R6 takes dazzling shots

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today. (opens in new tab)